Pompeo Stayed Within Requirements in Approving Saudi Arms Sale - Inspector-General

The Department of State Inspector-General has confirmed in a new report that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's actions in approving a major US arms sale to Saudi Arabia were within statutory requirements, a senior Department official told reporters in a phone briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Department of State Inspector-General has confirmed in a new report that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's actions in approving a major US arms sale to Saudi Arabia were within statutory requirements, a senior Department official told reporters in a phone briefing.

"Statutory requirements were properly executed," the senior State Department official said in the briefing on Monday. "The report confirms what we have long maintained [that] the secretary took the appropriate action.

"

President Donald Trump in May fired State Department Inspector-General Steve Linick when he was investigating Pompeo's action in approving certification of massive arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Linick's successor, acting Inspector-General Stephen Akard, resigned last week after less than three months in the post and had previously recused himself from the probe.

The final report was completed by Akard's deputy, Diana Shaw, the senior State Department official said in the call.