UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Stressed To Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diplomats Need To End Violence - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:59 PM

Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diplomats Need to End Violence - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia underscored the necessity to cease the violence and protect the civilian population, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia underscored the necessity to cease the violence and protect the civilian population, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov separately today in Washington, DC Secretary Pompeo emphasized the need to end the violence and protect civilians," Ortagus said in a statement after the talks.

Related Topics

Washington Armenia Azerbaijan Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Libya's NOC Plans to Increase Daily Oil Production ..

50 seconds ago

Govt respects verdicts of Judiciary: MNA

1 hour ago

Govt taking measures to control rampant population ..

1 hour ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says Good Progress Being Made on Deal Betwee ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan Calls Intra-Libyan Ceasefire Agre ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.