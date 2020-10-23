Pompeo Stressed to Azerbaijan, Armenia Top Diplomats Need to End Violence - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia underscored the necessity to cease the violence and protect the civilian population, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia underscored the necessity to cease the violence and protect the civilian population, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov separately today in Washington, DC Secretary Pompeo emphasized the need to end the violence and protect civilians," Ortagus said in a statement after the talks.