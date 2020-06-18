UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Stresses Need For US-China Data Sharing To Fight COVID-19

Pompeo Stresses Need for US-China Data Sharing to Fight COVID-19 - Department of State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a meeting with  Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi that Washington and Beijing have to share information in a transparent manner to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Department of State said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Michael R.

Pompeo met today with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Politburo Member Yang Jiechi in Honolulu, Hawaii to exchange views on U.S.-China relations.  The Secretary stressed important American interests and the need for fully-reciprocal dealings between the two nations across commercial, security, and diplomatic interactions," the statement said on late Wednesday. 

"He also stressed the need for full transparency and information sharing to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and prevent future outbreaks," the Department of State added.

