Pompeo, Sudan Prime Minister Discuss US Terrorism Delisting - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok discussed the nation's removal from a US list of state sponsors of terrorism, the State Department said in a readout of their call on Wednesday.

"The two leaders continued discussions regarding the policy and statutory requirements for consideration of rescission of Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation," the release said.

Sudan, which sheltered Osama bin Laden for nearly five years at a time when the Saudi-born terrorist leader was involved in attacks on US targets, was placed on the US terrorism list in 1993, according to a State Department website.

In Wednesday's conversation, the two officials also agreed on the importance of a successful democratic transition in Sudan, including the appointment of a Transitional Legislative Council and civilian governors, the readout said.