Pompeo, Sudanese Leader Review Progress on Khartoum Terror Delisting - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok reviewed progress in Sudan's democratic transition and steps needed to remove the African nation from the US terrorism list, the State Department said in a readout of Wednesday's conversation.

"They reviewed progress towards addressing the policy and statutory requirements for consideration of rescission of Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation. They also affirmed their continuing commitment to Sudan's democratic transition, the ongoing peace negotiations, and economic and security sector reform efforts," the readout said.

Pompeo also urged Sudan to work with the international community to ensure effective protection of civilians, especially in conflict areas such as Darfur.

The conversation took place on the eve of a conference on Sudan's future sponsored by Germany, the European Union, and the United Nations on Thursday. The US plans to participate, the readout said.

Hamdok leads a transitional government that followed the ouster of longtime dictator Omar Bashir last year. Bashir has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Sudan is negotiating a package of economic reforms and the prospect of billions of Dollars in loans with the International Monetary Fund to stabilize an economy saddled with debt, inflation, widespread shortages of essential goods the more recent impact of the COVID-19 crisis, according to media reports.