UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Sudanese Leader Review Progress On Khartoum Terror Delisting - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Pompeo, Sudanese Leader Review Progress on Khartoum Terror Delisting - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok reviewed progress in Sudan's democratic transition and steps needed to remove the African nation from the US terrorism list, the State Department said in a readout of Wednesday's conversation.

"They reviewed progress towards addressing the policy and statutory requirements for consideration of rescission of Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation. They also affirmed their continuing commitment to Sudan's democratic transition, the ongoing peace negotiations, and economic and security sector reform efforts," the readout said.

Pompeo also urged Sudan to work with the international community to ensure effective protection of civilians, especially in conflict areas such as Darfur.

The conversation took place on the eve of a conference on Sudan's future sponsored by Germany, the European Union, and the United Nations on Thursday. The US plans to participate, the readout said.

Hamdok leads a transitional government that followed the ouster of longtime dictator Omar Bashir last year. Bashir has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Sudan is negotiating a package of economic reforms and the prospect of billions of Dollars in loans with the International Monetary Fund to stabilize an economy saddled with debt, inflation, widespread shortages of essential goods the more recent impact of the COVID-19 crisis, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Prime Minister ICC United Nations European Union Germany Progress Sudan Criminals Dictator Media From Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

1 hour ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

3 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

3 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.