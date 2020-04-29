Pompeo, Swedish Foreign Minister Discuss Situation in North Korea - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed issues concerning North Korea in a telephone call with his counterpart from Sweden, the US protecting power in Pyongyang, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he has "a very good idea" about North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un's health status, but can not publicly disclose it. Kim had disappeared from public life in past weeks and his absence has fueled rumors that he is gravely ill or has died.

"Pompeo spoke with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde today," Ortagus said on Tuesday. "Pompeo and Foreign Minister Linde discussed the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

Sweden acts as the protecting power for the United States in Pyongyang.