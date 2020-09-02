Pompeo, Swiss Counterpart Discuss US Hostages Imprisoned by Iran - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis for Switzerland's role in repatriating US hostages imprisoned by Iran, the State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday

"Secretary Pompeo thanked Foreign Minister Cassis for Switzerland's continued and constructive role as our protecting power in Iran and for its assistance in caring for and repatriating US citizens wrongly imprisoned by the Iranian regime," Ortagus said in a statement.

The US has no diplomatic ties with Iran and relies on the Swiss embassy in Tehran to represent the US.

Iran holds at least five American citizens, some of whom were detained before Trump took office, according to media reports. Another American, Robert Levinson disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago.

The release of detained Americans is one of multiple US conditions for removing economic sanctions against Iran and normalizing bilateral relations.