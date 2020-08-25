UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Takes Off On First Official Direct Tel Aviv-Khartoum Flight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:49 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday left Israel for Sudan, the next stop on his regional tour, on the first official direct flight from Tel Aviv to Khartoum

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday left Israel for Sudan, the next stop on his regional tour, on the first official direct flight from Tel Aviv to Khartoum.

Video released by the US embassy in Jerusalem showed an official greeting Pompeo as he walked up the steps into his plane, saying "You are now on a historic flight," and the top US diplomat nodding in agreement.

Israel and Sudan do not have diplomatic relations and, barring a last-minute route change, it would be the first such flight, US officials said.

