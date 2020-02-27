UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Talks Iran, Regional Security With Qatari Deputy Prime Minister - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephone call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani discussed Iran and other regional security matters, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Michael R.

Pompeo spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani to discuss recent regional developments, US-Qatar bilateral relations, and Iran's destabilizing behavior in the region," the statement said.

Ortagus said Pompeo and al-Thani also discussed the importance of unity among the Persian Gulf nations in order to have regional stability.

Pompeo thanked al-Thani for Qatar's role in hosting Afghan peace talks, Ortagus added.

