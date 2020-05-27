Pompeo Tells Congress Hong Kong Does Not Warrant Pre-1997 Treatment Under US Laws

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday he has certified to Congress that Hong Kong does not warrant the same treatment in accordance with US laws applied to the territory before 1997

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday he has certified to Congress that Hong Kong does not warrant the same treatment in accordance with US laws applied to the territory before 1997.

"The State Department is required by the Hong Kong Policy Act to assess the autonomy of the territory from China," Pompeo said. "After careful study of developments over the reporting period, I certified to Congress today that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997."

Pompeo said he made the determination in light of China's efforts to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong.

The new security legislation in Hong Kong envisions a ban on secessionist and subversive activity and is supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

China's National People's Congress is set to vote on the bill on Thursday.

The decision was met by a wave of protests by residents who say they fear their rights will be infringed. The protests began last June against a controversial an extradition bill that was eventually withdrawn. However, the protests continued throughout the winter, often turning violent. Beijing has continually said the protests are the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China is ready to defend its interests and to respond accordingly to foreign interference in Hong Kong's domestic affairs.

US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien hinted in an interview on Sunday about the possibility of the United States imposing sanctions against China if Beijing impinged upon Hong Kong's autonomy.

Zhao replied on Monday that the United States has no right to interfere and Beijing will take the necessary countermeasures if Washington continues to insist on undermining China's interests.