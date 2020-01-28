UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Tells Iraqi PM To Take Immediate Steps To Protect US Diplomatic Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Iraqi government must take immediate steps to protect US diplomatic buildings in the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

Pompeo's comments come after three missiles landed in the area of the US Embassy in Baghdad, with one of the missiles hitting the embassy's restaurant.

"Spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister Abd al-Mahdi about yesterday's rocket attack against our Embassy, a flagrant attack on Iraq's sovereignty," Pompeo said via Twitter. "As I emphasized in our conversation, the government of Iraq must take immediate steps to protect our diplomatic facilities as required by international law."

