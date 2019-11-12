UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Tells Prime Minister Mahdi US Deplores Killing Of Peaceful Protesters In Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Pompeo Tells Prime Minister Mahdi US Deplores Killing of Peaceful Protesters in Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The United States abhors the killing of protesters in Iraq, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi in a phone conversation, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"Pompeo spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister... al-Mahdi," Ortagus said in a readout. "The Secretary deplored the death toll among the protesters as a result of the government of Iraq's crackdown and use of lethal force, as well as the reports of kidnapped protesters."

Ortagus said Pompeo also urged Mahdi to take immediate steps to address the protesters' legitimate grievances by enacting reforms and tackling corruption.

In addition, Pompeo told Mahdi that peaceful public demonstrations were a fundamental element of all democracies, the readout added.

Iraq has been hit by nationwide protests that have prompted a heavy-handed response from the government, including over 300 dead and some 15,000 injured at the hands of security forces.

The White House said in a Sunday statement that Washington was "seriously concerned" about the situation in the country and urged the Iraqi government to hold early elections and halt the violence against protesters.

An Iraqi human rights group claimed earlier that at least six people had been killed during a crackdown on demonstrations in the center of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday and that law enforcement forces actively use tear gas and live fire to disperse protests.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Corruption Fire Prime Minister Washington White House Iraq Baghdad United States Gas Sunday All From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

3 minutes ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

3 minutes ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

3 minutes ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

3 minutes ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

36 seconds ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.