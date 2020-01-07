Pompeo Tells Saudi Defense Official US Does Not Want War With Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured Saudi Arabian Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman al Saud that the United States is not trying to provoke any war with Iran, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"The Secretary underscored that the United States does not seek war with Iran and remains committed to de-escalation," Ortagus said on Monday.

Pompeo discussed with the Saudi deputy defense minister President Donald Trump's recent decision to approve the drone attack that killed Iran's Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani last Friday, the note said.

Pompeo also thanked the bin Salman for his continued efforts toward a political resolution to the conflict in Yemen, the note added.