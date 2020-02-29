UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Tells Taliban To Cut Ties With Al-Qaeda, Keep Fighting IS Amid Peace Deal Signing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:08 PM

Pompeo Tells Taliban to Cut Ties With Al-Qaeda, Keep Fighting IS Amid Peace Deal Signing

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo enumerated key conditions of the deal between the United States and the Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo enumerated key conditions of the deal between the United States and the Taliban.

"Keep your promises, cut ties with Al-Qaeda [banned in Russia]. Keep up the fight against ISIS [banned in Russia]," Pompeo said, addressing the Taliban.

He added that the agreement was "a true test," stressing that Washington will calibrate the pace of the troops withdrawal with the actions of the Taliban.

