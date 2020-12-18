Pompeo Tells Turkish Minister Buying S-400 System Endangers US Personnel - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned the foreign minister of Turkey that Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system endangers the security of US personnel, the Department of State said in a readout.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke this week with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss the December 14 imposition of sanctions by the United States on our NATO Ally Turkey for its procurement of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system," the readout said on Thursday. "Secretary Pompeo made clear to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu that Turkey's purchase of the S-400 system endangers the security of US personnel and military technology and allows Russian access to the Turkish armed forces and defense industry."