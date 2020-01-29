Pompeo Thanks China For Helping US Citizens Evacuate Coronavirus Zones - State Dept

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with China's Foreign Affairs Director Yang Jiechi about the deadly coronavirus outbreak and expressed appreciation for Chinese government help in evacuating US citizens from zones hit by the epidemic, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Wednesday

"He [Pompeo] thanked Director Yang for the PRC's [People's Republic of China] assistance in facilitating the evacuation of US government personnel and private citizens from areas affected by the virus outbreak," the release said.

Pompeo also offered condolences for Chinese victims of the disease.

A US government-chartered plane on Wednesday headed for the state of California from the Chinese city of Wuhan with 201 American diplomats and civilians. All evacuees were checked for signs of sickness during a refueling stop in Alaska.

The death toll in China rose to more than 130, with nearly 6,000 people infected by the pneumonia-causing virus, according to Chinese officials.