Pompeo Thanks Netanyahu For Receiving Him In Israel, Calls Meetings Constructive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:32 PM

Pompeo Thanks Netanyahu for Receiving Him in Israel, Calls Meetings Constructive

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo expressed on Tuesday his gratitude to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for fruitful negotiations on regional issues and ties between the two states, adding that Israel is the most "reliable partner" of the United States in the Middle East region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo expressed on Tuesday his gratitude to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for fruitful negotiations on regional issues and ties between the two states, adding that Israel is the most "reliable partner" of the United States in the middle East region.

Pompeo arrived in Jerusalem on Monday on the first leg of his Middle East tour that runs from August 23-28 in the wake of the announcement of the US-sponsored UAE-Israel peace deal by President Donald Trump.

"Israel has long been America's most reliable partner in the Middle East. Thank you to @IsraeliPM @netanyahu for a wonderful visit and constructive meetings and to @USAmbIsrael Friedman and the @usembassyjlm team for the work you do to keep our relationship strong," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

According to the White House, the two top officials discusses the nations' "ongoing efforts to counter Iran's destabilizing influence in the region and the success of the Abraham Accords agreement, establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE."

Earlier in the day, Pompeo tweeted that he was heading to Khartoum on the first official "nonstop" flight from Israel to Sudan. After talks with the Sudanese officials, including Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, Sovereign Transitional Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din, the top US diplomat is due to visit Bahrain and the UAE.

Bahrain and Sudan are seen as the most likely nations from the region to follow Abu Dhabi and conclude peace agreements with Israel.

