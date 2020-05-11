UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Thanks Swiss Counterpart For Help In Repatriating US Citizens - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo thanked Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis for Switzerland's help in the evacuation of American nationals from Iran and Myanmar, Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Monday.

"The Secretary also thanked the Foreign Minister for Switzerland's continued and constructive role as our protecting power in Iran and for its assistance in repatriating US citizens from Iran and Myanmar," Ortagus said in a statement.

Pompeo and Cassis also committed to boosting the ongoing US-Swiss partnership to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson added.

The US COVID-19 death toll was approaching the 80,000 mark as of mid-day Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

