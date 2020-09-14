Pompeo Thanks US Ambassador to China for Service Amid Reports on Resignation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked on Monday US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad for his service amid reports of him stepping down

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked on Monday US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad for his service amid reports of him stepping down.

"I thank Ambassador Terry Branstad for his more than three years of service to the American people as U.S. Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, ... Ambassador Branstad has contributed to rebalancing U.S.-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair. This will have lasting, positive effects on U.S. foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific for decades to come," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

According to the CNN broadcaster, citing informed sources, Branstad is expected to step down as the ambassador before the US presidential election in November.

Commenting on the news, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Beijing had not yet received official notice that Branstad was leaving his post.

"We paid attention to the message of the US side on Twitter, but have not yet received official notification that he was stepping down," the diplomat said.

On September 9, Pompeo slammed the Chinese People's Daily newspaper for refusing to publish an article by Branstad, in which he called for more constructive relations between the two countries. Beijing, in turn, noted that the article was "full of loopholes and seriously inconsistent with facts."

Branstad was sworn in as the US Ambassador to China in May 2017. He previously served as the governor of Iowa.

The decision comes amid growing tensions between the United States and China on several fronts. The relations have significantly deteriorated in the past several years with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, an untransparent response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, human rights violations and unwarranted territorial disputes with neighboring countries.

China has denied accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law.