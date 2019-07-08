UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Threatens Iran With New Sanctions, Isolation

Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Pompeo Threatens Iran With New Sanctions, Isolation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday Iran would face more sanctions and isolation if it continued ramping up uranium enrichment above the agreed limits.

"Iran's latest expansion of its nuclear program will lead to further isolation and sanctions.

Nations should restore the longstanding standard of no enrichment for Iran's nuclear program. Iran's regime, armed with nuclear weapons, would pose an even greater danger to the world," he tweeted.

