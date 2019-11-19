UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Announce On Monday US Softening Stance On Israeli Settlements - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:03 AM

Pompeo to Announce on Monday US Softening Stance on Israeli Settlements - Reports

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to disavow a long-standing United States position that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are inconsistent with international law, according to media reports on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to disavow a long-standing United States position that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are inconsistent with international law, according to media reports on Monday.

Pompeo will be repudiating later on Monday a 1978 US State Department legal opinion on Israeli settlements, which are home to more than 600,000 Israelis, Associated Press reported.

"Calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law has not advanced the cause of peace," the report quoted Pompeo's draft statement.

"The hard truth is that there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict, and arguments about who is right and who is wrong as a matter of international law will not bring peace.''

The move is the latest in a series undertaken by the Trump administration to bolster Israel's grip over the West Bank and East Jerusalem - territories claimed by the Palestinians to establish their own state.

Related Topics

Resolution Israel Trump Bank Jerusalem United States Media Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Trump Admin. Issues 90-Day License for US Firms to ..

2 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Ch Rehmat Ali observed at Fai ..

26 minutes ago

50% of poor segment getting free medical facilitie ..

26 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says Hopes High for Success of Summit on ..

26 minutes ago

Civil, military leadership on same page over natio ..

30 minutes ago

European police bust gang looting artifacts in Ita ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.