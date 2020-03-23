UrduPoint.com
Pompeo To Ask Ghani To Soften Stance Against Abdullah, Taliban - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:22 PM

A source in the Afghan presidential palace confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would hold a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, adding that Pompeo was expected to ask Ghani to soften his stance against the Taliban and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah

Reuters reported earlier in the day that Pompeo had arrived in Afghanistan on a surprise visit for talks with Ghani and Abdullah.

The source also told Sputnik that Pompeo would "evaluate" Washington's agreement with the Taliban.

