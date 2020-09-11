Pompeo to Attend Afghanistan Peace Talks in Qatar - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will head to the Qatari capital of Doha later in the day to participate in Afghan peace talks.

"I can announce, with great pride, that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be departing this evening on a historic trip to Doha .

.. for the beginning of intra-Afghan peace negotiations," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government are set to kick off in Qatar on September 12, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak confirmed via Twitter earlier on Thursday.