WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take part in the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' meeting next week, Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo looks forward to meeting with his ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] counterparts and Foreign Ministers from across the Indo-Pacific region September 9-11 in the ASEAN-related Ministerial Meetings," Ortagus said.

Ortagus described the EAS as the region's premier leaders-led forum on political and security issues.

"The Secretary will address US priorities in the Indo-Pacific and share details on our efforts to support a free and open region based on principles of sovereignty and pluralism," she said.

On September 11, Pompeo will co-chair the inaugural Mekong-US Partnership Ministerial Meeting and launch the Mekong-US Partnership with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, Ortagus added.