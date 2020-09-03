UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Attend Next Week's Virtual ASEAN Ministerial - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Pompeo to Attend Next Week's Virtual ASEAN Ministerial - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take part in the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' meeting next week, Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo looks forward to meeting with his ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] counterparts and Foreign Ministers from across the Indo-Pacific region September 9-11 in the ASEAN-related Ministerial Meetings," Ortagus said.

Ortagus described the EAS as the region's premier leaders-led forum on political and security issues.

"The Secretary will address US priorities in the Indo-Pacific and share details on our efforts to support a free and open region based on principles of sovereignty and pluralism," she said.

On September 11, Pompeo will co-chair the inaugural Mekong-US Partnership Ministerial Meeting and launch the Mekong-US Partnership with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, Ortagus added.

Related Topics

Thailand Myanmar Cambodia Laos Vietnam September From Share Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

1 hour ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

26 minutes ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

26 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

51 minutes ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.