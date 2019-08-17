(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will attend a UN Security Council meeting on the middle East on Tuesday, a source in the Polish mission to the United Nations told Sputnik.

"It is official that he will attend the Security Council debates on the Middle East scheduled for 3:00 p.m. [7:00 p.m. GMT] on Tuesday," the source said on Friday.