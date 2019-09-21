UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Convene Meeting With GCC Partners, Jordan At UNGA To Discuss Iran - US Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:42 AM

Pompeo to Convene Meeting With GCC Partners, Jordan at UNGA to Discuss Iran - US Official

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the UN General Assembly next week will convene with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Jordan to discuss a possible response to Iran's "escalatory violence," a senior Trump administration official said during a conference call on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the UN General Assembly next week will convene with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Jordan to discuss a possible response to Iran's "escalatory violence," a senior Trump administration official said during a conference call on Friday.

"Our overarching concern with Iran's escalatory violence is going to be a theme of the conference and we welcome this opportunity to consult with a broad range of partners and allies on a collective response," the official said. "Secretary Pompeo will be convening a meeting with our MESA [Middle East Strategic Alliance] partners which is the GCC plus Jordan."

Earlier on Friday, the Trump administration announced new sanctions against Iran for its alleged role in the drone attacks against Saudi oil facilities.

The United States sanctioned Iran's Central Bank for allegedly providing billions of dollars to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, its Qods Force and Hezbollah. The United States also sanctioned Iran's National Development Fund, which the US Treasury Department says is a major source of foreign currency and funding for the Qods Force, Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

On Saturday, a drone attack on the Aramco oil facilities forced the Saudi Arabian national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, resulting in more than a twofold drop of Saudi Arabia's net oil output and a surge of oil prices worldwide.

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, whose members are more commonly known as Houthis, claimed responsibility for the attack, but the United States has put the blame on Iran. Tehran has denied the accusations.

Related Topics

Assembly Drone Attack United Nations Iran Company Oil Trump Saudi Bank Tehran Mesa United States Saudi Arabia Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

33 minutes ago

ADGM, DPM sign agreement enabling real estate titl ..

48 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

48 minutes ago

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

2 hours ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.