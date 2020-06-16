Pompeo to Deliver Keynote Address at Copenhagen Democracy Summit - State Dept.

UrduPoint.com
Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:21 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will deliver an address this week at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit to highlight the "threats" to democratic countries around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, the US State Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Pompeo will deliver the keynote address to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2020 on June 19," the release said. "The Summit's theme this year is: Defending Democracy during COVID-19 - Transatlantic Perspectives. Secretary Pompeo will address a variety of topics important to our community of democracies, including promoting transparency and accountability in multilateral institutions, rule of law, religious freedom, and threats to democracy around the world.

The summit is expected to bring together more than 500 participants this year, including business executives, political and religious leaders, as well as dissidents and others, the release said.

The event will be hosted by ex- Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen and the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, according to the State Department.

