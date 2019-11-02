Pompeo to Discuss 'Growing Threats' From Russia, China During Trip to Germany- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to discuss what he described are "growing threats" from Russia, China and Iran during his trip to Germany next week, the Department of State said in a press release on Friday.

Pompeo is scheduled to visit Germany November 6-8 for the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall.

"Secretary Pompeo will meet with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to discuss the importance of our Transatlantic partnership and the need for strengthened engagement in the face of growing threats from Russia, China, and Iran," the release said.

During his visit, Pompeo will also meet with other German leaders, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the release said.

The US secretary of state will underscore the importance of the US-Germany bilateral relationship, the release also said.

Pompeo will also deliver a speech on the continuing imperative to defend free nations and free peoples, the release added.