UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Discuss 'Growing Threats' From Russia, China During Trip To Germany- State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Pompeo to Discuss 'Growing Threats' From Russia, China During Trip to Germany- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to discuss what he described are "growing threats" from Russia, China and Iran during his trip to Germany next week, the Department of State said in a press release on Friday.

Pompeo is scheduled to visit Germany November 6-8 for the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall.

"Secretary Pompeo will meet with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to discuss the importance of our Transatlantic partnership and the need for strengthened engagement in the face of growing threats from Russia, China, and Iran," the release said.

During his visit, Pompeo will also meet with other German leaders, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the release said.

The US secretary of state will underscore the importance of the US-Germany bilateral relationship, the release also said.

Pompeo will also deliver a speech on the continuing imperative to defend free nations and free peoples, the release added.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China German Visit Germany Berlin Angela Merkel November From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

26 minutes ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

41 minutes ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

29 minutes ago

'When journalists are targeted, societies as a who ..

29 minutes ago

JUI-F march hit Kashmir cause: Umer Ayub

29 minutes ago

Cambodian Police Rule Out Foul Play in UK Tourist' ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.