Pompeo To Discuss Libya Developments With Italy's Conte - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:49 PM

Pompeo to Discuss Libya Developments With Italy's Conte - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss the developments in Libya with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio during his visit to Rome next week, a State Department senior official told reporters on Friday

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss the developments in Libya with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio during his visit to Rome next week, a State Department senior official told reporters on Friday.

"I am sure, there will opportunity to discuss developments in Libya," the State Department official said.

The United States confirms its commitment to the diplomatic process and will provide relevant support for the resolution of the current challenges in Libya, the official said, adding that there is no military solution for the conflict in the country.

The State Department said earlier that Pompeo will discuss during his trip to Italy the situation regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic as well as regional security issues.

In addition to visiting Italy, Pompeo will also visit the Vatican, Croatia and Greece from September 27 to October 2.

