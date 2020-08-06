Pompeo to Discuss Nuclear Energy in Visits to Czech Republic, Slovenia - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to discuss prospects of cooperative nuclear energy development during his visits next week to the Czech Republic and Slovenia, and defense ties and security issues with those two countries as well as with Austria and Poland, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday

Pompeo is due to travel to Prague and Pilsen, Ljubljana, Vienna and Warsaw from August 11 to August 15.

"In Prague, the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister [Andrej] Babis to discuss nuclear energy cooperation, the Three Seas Initiative and efforts to counter malign actions of Russia and communist China," the release said.

Nuclear energy cooperation will also be on the agenda when the top US diplomat visits Ljubljana on August 13, the State Department said, adding that Pompeo will meet with President Borut Pahor and Prime Minister Janez Jansa for talks that will also address the so-called Western Balkan integration, the release also said.

Pompeo also plans to hold discussions on defense ties, the novel coronavirus pandemic and securing information technology and trade in each nation, the release added.