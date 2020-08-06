UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Discuss Nuclear Energy In Visits To Czech Republic, Slovenia - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:28 PM

Pompeo to Discuss Nuclear Energy in Visits to Czech Republic, Slovenia - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to discuss prospects of cooperative nuclear energy development during his visits next week to the Czech Republic and Slovenia, and defense ties and security issues with those two countries as well as with Austria and Poland, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to discuss prospects of cooperative nuclear energy development during his visits next week to the Czech Republic and Slovenia, and defense ties and security issues with those two countries as well as with Austria and Poland, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Pompeo is due to travel to Prague and Pilsen, Ljubljana, Vienna and Warsaw from August 11 to August 15.

"In Prague, the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister [Andrej] Babis to discuss nuclear energy cooperation, the Three Seas Initiative and efforts to counter malign actions of Russia and communist China," the release said.

Nuclear energy cooperation will also be on the agenda when the top US diplomat visits Ljubljana on August 13, the State Department said, adding that Pompeo will meet with President Borut Pahor and Prime Minister Janez Jansa for talks that will also address the so-called Western Balkan integration, the release also said.

Pompeo also plans to hold discussions on defense ties, the novel coronavirus pandemic and securing information technology and trade in each nation, the release added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Russia China Nuclear Vienna Prague Warsaw Ljubljana Austria Poland Czech Republic Slovenia August From Top Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

1 hour ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

2 hours ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

2 hours ago

0.25 million trees to be planted in Abbottabad: DC ..

3 minutes ago

Heavy downpour may generate urban flooding in Kara ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.