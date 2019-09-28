UrduPoint.com
Pompeo To Discuss Russia's Influence In Montenegro, N. Macedonia - US State Department

Pompeo to Discuss Russia's Influence in Montenegro, N. Macedonia - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to discuss Russia's activities in Montenegro and N. Macedonia during his trip to these countries next week, senior Department of State official told reporters on Friday.

"I think we'll talk about Russian efforts to sow discord there," the State Department official said. "We have seen the effects of Russian malign influence in those countries."

Earlier on Friday, the State Department announced that Pompeo will also visit Greece, Italy and the Vatican during his trip.

Pompeo has accused Russia of activities to prevent Montenegro and Macedonia from becoming NATO members by being involved in an attempted coup in Montenegro in 2016 and trying to disrupt Macedonia-Greece negotiations on Macedonia's name and identity.

Pompeo has also emphasized the right of sovereign nations to make their own decisions as to the direction they want to move.

Russia has publicly stated that it opposes NATO expansion as being aggressive and affecting its security as well as being against previous promises made by the United States.

However, Russia has repeatedly refuted US allegations of involvement in malign activities in the Balkans.

The government of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev changed the name and identity of Macedonia under the 2018 Prespa agreement with Greece, which has opposed Macedonia's inclusion in NATO and other organizations on the grounds that the name "Macedonia" represents a threat to its territorial integrity.

The World Macedonian Congress has said the Prespa agreement is null and void because it was conducted by an illegitimate government installed undemocratically by the United States in Macedonia, and in direct contravention of Macedonia's Constitution and laws as well as the right to self-determination as a fundamental tenet of international law.

In a September 30, 2018 referendum, the Macedonian people overwhelmingly rejected the name and identity change as well as NATO and EU membership.

