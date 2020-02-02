UrduPoint.com
Pompeo To Discuss Trade, Investment During Visit To Kazakhstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 11:00 AM

Pompeo to Discuss Trade, Investment During Visit to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that he intended to discuss trade and investment during his visit to Kazakhstan.

"Great to visit Nur-Sultan to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-#Kazakhstan strategic relationship, which is rooted in our shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and security.

I look forward to discussing trade and investment and ways to expand both our nations' prosperity," Pompeo said on Twitter .

Pompeo is expected to meet with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Sunday to discuss issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as pressing bilateral issues. Pompeo is also scheduled to meet with current and former Kazakh presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nursultan Nazarbayev, respectively.

