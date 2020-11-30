UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Discuss Transatlantic Security At NATO Ministerial December 1-2 - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Pompeo to Discuss Transatlantic Security at NATO Ministerial December 1-2 - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address issues related to Transatlantic security during a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member states on Tuesday and Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address issues related to Transatlantic security during a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member states on Tuesday and Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said.

"The Secretary will join allied foreign ministers to discuss the challenges to Transatlantic security, including an evolving threat environment," Brown said on Monday.

Brown pointed out that Pompeo will reaffirm during the meeting with his counterparts the United States' commitment to NATO.

"The Secretary and his counterparts from NATO and partner countries will highlight the alliance's successes and discuss current issues, including increasing our joint security capabilities and reaffirming the centrality of our Transatlantic values through the Forward-Looking Reflection Process for NATO 2030, strengthening the NATO mission in Iraq, and bolstering our capabilities to meet future challenges such as cyber defense and global pandemics," Brown added.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefed the media ahead of the NATO ministerial meeting. Stoltenberg said that NATO is facing a difficult dilemma regarding its presence in Afghanistan given that each of the options - continued engagement or withdrawal - would exact a price.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Iraq Alliance Price United States Media From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative Wahat Al ..

15 minutes ago

&#039;Seeds of the Union&#039; to be screened by l ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Grave of Civ ..

56 seconds ago

7th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communitie ..

30 minutes ago

French MPs announce 'rewrite' of controversial pol ..

58 seconds ago

Dubai Chamber webinar focuses on business potentia ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.