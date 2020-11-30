Pompeo to Discuss Transatlantic Security at NATO Ministerial December 1-2 - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address issues related to Transatlantic security during a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member states on Tuesday and Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address issues related to Transatlantic security during a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member states on Tuesday and Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said.

"The Secretary will join allied foreign ministers to discuss the challenges to Transatlantic security, including an evolving threat environment," Brown said on Monday.

Brown pointed out that Pompeo will reaffirm during the meeting with his counterparts the United States' commitment to NATO.

"The Secretary and his counterparts from NATO and partner countries will highlight the alliance's successes and discuss current issues, including increasing our joint security capabilities and reaffirming the centrality of our Transatlantic values through the Forward-Looking Reflection Process for NATO 2030, strengthening the NATO mission in Iraq, and bolstering our capabilities to meet future challenges such as cyber defense and global pandemics," Brown added.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefed the media ahead of the NATO ministerial meeting. Stoltenberg said that NATO is facing a difficult dilemma regarding its presence in Afghanistan given that each of the options - continued engagement or withdrawal - would exact a price.