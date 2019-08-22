Pompeo to Discuss Venezuela, Chinese Detention of Canadians During Ottawa Visit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will discuss the latest developments in Venezuela and the issue of Canadian nationals detained in China during his meetings on Thursday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa.

"The discussions will focus on the broad and multi-faceted US-Canada strategic partnership and identify opportunities to advance our shared goals, including returning democracy to Venezuela and the release of the two Canadian citizens arbitrarily detained by China," the State Department said.

On Sunday, Axios reported that President US Donald Trump had privately suggested to national security officials that the United States should station Navy ships around Venezuela to prevent goods from entering and exiting the Latin American nation.

Venezuela has been suffering a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election. Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.