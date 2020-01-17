UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Focus On Hezbollah 'Threat' At Ministerial In Columbia - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

Pompeo to Focus on Hezbollah 'Threat' at Ministerial in Columbia - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo intends to focus on the threat posed by Lebanon's Hezbollah movement during the Third Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial in Columbia next week, a senior State Department official told reporters on Thursday.

"The ministerial will also focus on Hezbollah.

Iran's top terrorist proxy isn't just a threat in the middle East, but also a threat here, in our own hemisphere," the official said during a briefing. "That threat persists to this day."

Pompeo is due to arrive in Bogota, Colombia on January 20 and will speak at the Third Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial. Another major issue to be discussed at the forum will be Venezuela, the official said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran Bogota Columbia Colombia Lebanon Venezuela Middle East January Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

2 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

2 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

3 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

3 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

2 hours ago

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.