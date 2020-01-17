Pompeo to Focus on Hezbollah 'Threat' at Ministerial in Columbia - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo intends to focus on the threat posed by Lebanon's Hezbollah movement during the Third Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial in Columbia next week, a senior State Department official told reporters on Thursday.

"The ministerial will also focus on Hezbollah.

Iran's top terrorist proxy isn't just a threat in the middle East, but also a threat here, in our own hemisphere," the official said during a briefing. "That threat persists to this day."

Pompeo is due to arrive in Bogota, Colombia on January 20 and will speak at the Third Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial. Another major issue to be discussed at the forum will be Venezuela, the official said.