Pompeo to Hold Separate Meetings With Kabul, Taliban Delegations in Doha - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold on Saturday separate meetings with the delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban Islamist movement on the sidelines of the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, the US Department of State said.

Pompeo has already arrived in Doha, which will host the intra-Afghan negotiations starting from Saturday.

"11:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT] LOCAL Secretary Pompeo meets with the Afghan Government Delegation, in Doha, Qatar ... 3:15 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Pompeo meets with the Taliban Delegation, in Doha, Qatar," Pompeo's schedule published on Friday by the Department of State said.

According to the schedule, the secretary of state will also meet Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Last week, the Afghan government and the Taliban completed the prisoner exchange, which was a mandatory precondition to starting the intra-Afghan talks in Doha. The negotiations are expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decades of war and insurgency.