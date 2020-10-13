UrduPoint.com
Pompeo To Launch US-Saudi Strategic Dialogue In Washington October 14 - State Dept.

Pompeo to Launch US-Saudi Strategic Dialogue in Washington October 14 - State Dept.

The United States and Saudi Arabia will start this week a strategic dialogue to pursue their goals in the Middle East, the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday

"Secretary Michael R.

Pompeo will welcome Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to Washington, DC on Wednesday, October 14 for the inaugural US-Saudi Strategic Dialogue," the statement said.

Both governments are going focus on furthering of regional security and prosperity, economic development and people-to-people exchanges, the statement added.

More Stories From World

