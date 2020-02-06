Pompeo to Lead US Delegation at Munich Security Conference - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will lead the US delegation and deliver a speech at the Security Conference in the German city of Munich next week, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus announced on Wednesday.

"On Friday, February 14, Secretary Pompeo will arrive in Munich, Germany where he will lead the US delegation to the Munich Security Conference," Ortagus said in a statement. "While in Munich, the Secretary will deliver remarks to the Conference and meet with his counterparts and key leaders to discuss security priorities.

"

She did not elaborate on Pompeo's bilateral meetings in Munich that customarily hosts dozens of world leaders, top diplomats and generals. This year's forum will be attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and may become a venue for the Normandy Four consultations of foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany.

After the Munich conference Pompeo will travel to the three African states of Senegal, Angola, Ethiopia and later visit Saudi Arabia and Oman in the middle East.