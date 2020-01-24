Pompeo to Meet Lukashenko February 1 to Discuss Normalizing Relations - State Department

UrduPoint.com
Fri 24th January 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to address the normalization of bilateral ties during his visit to the country on February 1, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"On February 1, in Minsk, the Secretary will meet with President Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Makei to underscore the US commitment to a sovereign, independent, stable, and prosperous Belarus, and affirm our desire to normalize our bilateral relations," Ortagus said.

Pompeo's visit comes after the visit conducted by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale to Belarus in September.

During his visit, Hale said the United States was ready to discuss additional easing of sanctions against Belarus if Minsk makes progress in improving its human rights and democracy record.

Hale also said that the two countries intend to announce the return of ambassadors to their respective capitals.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Minsk was ready to progressively move toward deepening relations with the United States to make the process irreversible.

The United States has imposed sanctions on a number of individuals and organizations in Belarus on charges of allegedly violating human rights and undermining democratic institutions in 2006.

Since 2015, the United States has partially suspended sanctions against some Belarusian companies.

