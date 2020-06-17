Pompeo to Meet Top Chinese Diplomat in Hawaii - State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with China's top diplomat in Hawaii later today, the State Department said in its public schedule

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with China's top diplomat in Hawaii later today, the State Department said in its public schedule.

"9:00 a.m. LOCAL - Secretary Pompeo meets with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member Yang Jiechi, in Honolulu, Hawaii," the State Department said.

The schedule indicated that Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun will also attend the meeting, which comes at a time of spiraling tensions between the United States and China over the coronavirus pandemic.