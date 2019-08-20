UrduPoint.com
Pompeo To Meet Trudeau, Freeland In Ottawa Thursday To Discuss Venezuela - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will travel to Canada on Thursday for discussions on Venezuela and the detained Canadians in China, the State Department announced in a press release on Monday.

"Pompeo will travel to Ottawa, Canada on August 22 for meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland," the release said. "The discussions will focus on the broad and multi-faceted US-Canada strategic partnership and identify opportunities to advance our shared goals, including returning democracy to Venezuela and the release of the two Canadian citizens arbitrarily detained by China."

