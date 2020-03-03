Pompeo to Meet UN Chief Friday at US Request - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet on March 6 at the United Nations' headquarters in New York at the former's request, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We expect the Secretary of State to see the Secretary-General on Friday," Dujarric said. "The meeting is the request of the United States.

"

On Monday, Foreign Policy reported that Pompeo plans to pressure the United Nations to reduce humanitarian assistance operations in Yemen over the Houthi rebels' obstruction of aid.

In February, the United Nations said it could reduce the humanitarian assistance to the northern Yemeni areas over the new restrictions imposed in the Houthi-controlled areas. Similar statements have been made by the United Kingdom and the United States.