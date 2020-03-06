UrduPoint.com
Pompeo To Meet US Financial Leaders During Upcoming Visit To New York - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:40 AM

Pompeo to Meet US Financial Leaders During Upcoming Visit to New York - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo begins three days of meetings in New York over the weekend that include sessions with US financial leaders and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the State Department said in a notice from spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

"On March 6, Secretary Pompeo will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss a broad range of multilateral matters. While in New York, the Secretary will also meet with US financial sector leaders," Orgatus said on Thursday.

While the brief notice gave no hint of Pompeo's agenda, the visit comes as the United States and rest of the world struggle to contain the novel strain of coronavirus by closing factories, businesses and schools amid a precipitous drop in international commerce as a result.

The US Federal Reserve and other central banks have announced emergency interest rate cuts as the death toll, while limited, continues to climb with nearly 40,000 confirmed cases in which victims either died or have yet to recover, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University's Department of Civil and Systems Engineering.

With 97,863 cases worldwide, the death toll of 3,347 deaths represents more than 8 percent of infected victims, when 58,736 people who recovered are excluded.

The World Health Organization estimates a mortality rate of about 3.4 percent from the novel coronavirus infection.

