Pompeo To Meet With Brazil, Bolivian Foreign Ministers In Bogota - State Dept

Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with his Brazilian and Bolivian counterparts during his upcoming visit to Bogota, Colombia, a senior State Department official told reporters on Thursday.

"While in Bogota, the Secretary will also meet with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo to highlight our close partnership in the global fight against terrorism and to reaffirm US support for Brazil's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development or OECD," the official said. "Finally, in Colombia the Secretary will meet with Bolivian Foreign Minister [Karen] Longaric to underscore the US government's strong, fair, transparent and inclusive support for free new elections in Bolivia on May 3.

We will highlight areas for US and international cooperation to support them."

Earlier on Thursday, the State Department announced that Pompeo will travel to Bogota, Colombia on January 20 as part of his trip to Germany, Colombia, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Florida January 18-23.

In Bogota, Pompeo will speak at the Third Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial and will hold meetings with President Duque and other regional leaders.

