UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo To Meet With Ukraine's New Orthodox Church Metropolitan In Kiev - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:30 AM

Pompeo to Meet With Ukraine's New Orthodox Church Metropolitan in Kiev - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with head of Ukraine's new Orthodox Church, Epiphany Dumenko, during his visit to Kiev on Friday, the State Department said.

"The Secretary will also meet with Metropolitan Epiphaniy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, civil society and business leaders, and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor those who have fallen in the Donbas conflict while defending their homeland from Russian aggression," the release said on Thursday evening.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Civil Society Visit Kiev Church From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

32 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

32 minutes ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

47 minutes ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

47 minutes ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

47 minutes ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.