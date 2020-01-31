(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with head of Ukraine's new Orthodox Church, Epiphany Dumenko, during his visit to Kiev on Friday, the State Department said.

"The Secretary will also meet with Metropolitan Epiphaniy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, civil society and business leaders, and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor those who have fallen in the Donbas conflict while defending their homeland from Russian aggression," the release said on Thursday evening.