Pompeo to Meet with UN Chief on Tuesday - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, a diplomatic source at the organization told Sputnik.

"Pompeo is expected to meet with the Secretary-General late on Tuesday," the source said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a source at Poland's mission to the UN confirmed to Sputnik that Pompeo will participate in the UN Security Council meeting on the middle East.