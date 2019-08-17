UrduPoint.com
Pompeo To Meet With UN Chief On Tuesday - Diplomatic Source

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 03:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, a diplomatic source at the organization told Sputnik.

"Pompeo is expected to meet with the Secretary-General late on Tuesday," the source said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a source at Poland's mission to the UN confirmed to Sputnik that Pompeo will participate in the UN Security Council meeting on the middle East.

