Pompeo To Meet With UN Chief On Tuesday - Diplomatic Source
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 03:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, a diplomatic source at the organization told Sputnik.
"Pompeo is expected to meet with the Secretary-General late on Tuesday," the source said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, a source at Poland's mission to the UN confirmed to Sputnik that Pompeo will participate in the UN Security Council meeting on the middle East.