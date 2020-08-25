UrduPoint.com
Pompeo To Overstep State Department Policy Prohibiting Participation In Political Events

Tue 25th August 2020

Pompeo to Overstep State Department Policy Prohibiting Participation in Political Events

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will overstep a policy he approved that prohibits Senate-approved officials from participating in political events, an unclassified internal memorandum revealed.

On Tuesday, Pompeo is scheduled to have a speech broadcast during the Republican National Convention. According to US media reports, Pompeo recorded his speech in Jerusalem.

Last December, the State Department's Office of the Legal Adviser sent a memorandum to all presidential appointees and political appointees outlining their restrictions on political activities.

The memorandum, made publicly available on Monday, specifically bans officials from engaging in any political activity while off duty using their title or authority.

The memorandum also underscores that Senate-confirmed Presidential appointees may not even attend a political party convention or convention-related event.

