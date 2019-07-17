Pompeo to Press Western Hemisphere Countries to Sanction 'Terrorist' Groups - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will urge his counterparts in Latin America to issue a communique pledging to sanction terrorist organizations and their sponsors in the western hemisphere, a senior State Department official told reporters on Tuesday.

Pompeo will press for the adoption of the communique when he attends the upcoming Second Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the official said.

"We want to adopt a communique, the details of which will include things like a call for domestic designations by regimes throughout the region, so that countries have the same capabilities the United States does to impose sanctions on terrorist organizations and their financiers," the official said.

"Over the short run, we would like to see more countries adopt those laws, and over the long run, we would like to work with countries in the region to do joint designations of terrorists."