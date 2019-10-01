UrduPoint.com
Pompeo To Review NATO Military Ties In Visit To Italy - State Dept.

Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:48 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Italy on Tuesday for meetings with its NATO ally's top officials with a focus on transatlantic unity, the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday

"The United States looks forward to continuing the excellent cooperation between our two countries with the new Government of Italy, both as NATO Allies and long-standing economic partners," the release said. "Italy plays a crucial role in guaranteeing Transatlantic security, particularly in assuring NATO's southern flank through its presence in Libya and around the world.

During the October 1-3 trip, Pompeo will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the release added.

Italy hosts more than 30,000 US forces, Defense Department civilians and families at five major military bases and more than 50 sub-installations, according to the release. The country is also home to the US Navy's 6th Fleet and NATO's Joint Force Command Naples.

